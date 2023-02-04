Fetch.ai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $128.65 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $280.71 million and $128.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00063303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025189 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

