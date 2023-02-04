Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Trading Up 2.1%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 2,002 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87.

