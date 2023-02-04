Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.93. Approximately 10,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 6.53% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

