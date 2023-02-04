Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,046,000 after buying an additional 1,253,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $50.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

