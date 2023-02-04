Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,948 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,626,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 114,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 575,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,148 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 951,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $39.53 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

