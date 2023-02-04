First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INBK. TheStreet downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut First Internet Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

INBK stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $256.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

