First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $134.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

