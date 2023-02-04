First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.42. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 59,411 shares trading hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $332,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 227,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

