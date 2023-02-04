First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $6.42. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 59,411 shares trading hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
