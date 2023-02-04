FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $749.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.6 %

FCFS stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.56. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at FirstCash

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstCash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 75.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.