Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $88,970,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Fiserv by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fiserv from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

