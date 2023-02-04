Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Helen of Troy worth $46,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,238,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $82.94 and a 12-month high of $221.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.25.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.28 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

