Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,044,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 215,685 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $51,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 34.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 120.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.15. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $37.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.