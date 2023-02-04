Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Boston Beer worth $45,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 12.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.47.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $402.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $454.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.08.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

