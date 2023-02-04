Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $55.41 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,712 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Global Payments worth $55,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Payments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after acquiring an additional 191,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.97. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $152.99.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

