Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 618,474 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4,684.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,474 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $66,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

