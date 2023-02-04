Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,459,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,459,974 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $88,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,870,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 919,378 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $169,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

