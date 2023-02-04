Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 168,638 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,638 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $61,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. StockNews.com raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

