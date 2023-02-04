FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $23.85. Approximately 436,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 580,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTT. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 95,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 809.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 616.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.