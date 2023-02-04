Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $808.85

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.85 ($9.99) and traded as low as GBX 783 ($9.67). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.76), with a volume of 18,549 shares.

Focusrite Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 811.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 808.56. The firm has a market cap of £447.05 million and a P/E ratio of 1,828.57.

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Focusrite Company Profile

In related news, insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.56), for a total transaction of £116,100 ($143,386.44).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

