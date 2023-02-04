Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,686 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 387,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

