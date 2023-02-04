Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.
Ford Motor Price Performance
Ford Motor stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.
Insider Activity at Ford Motor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 98,686 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,472,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 387,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Company Profile
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.
