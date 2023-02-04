Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $11.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.49.

Ford Motor Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of F stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 138,907 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

