Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.49.

NYSE:F opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:FGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 413.6% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 52,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

