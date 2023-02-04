Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

