Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 171,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 87,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Founder SPAC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Founder SPAC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Founder SPAC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Founder SPAC by 350.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

