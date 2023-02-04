Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.13.

Shares of FNV opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

