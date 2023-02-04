Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $48.00 at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.