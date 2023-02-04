Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Friedrich Vorwerk Group (OTCMKTS:FRVWY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Friedrich Vorwerk Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FRVWY opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Friedrich Vorwerk Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
