FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $158.81

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.81 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.80). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.85), with a volume of 277,272 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.22) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £378.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3,079.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.00%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

