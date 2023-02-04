FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Up 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.94. Approximately 21,504 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 117.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter.

