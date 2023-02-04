Function X Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $446,694.50 (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $81.82 million and $446,694.50 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002785 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.53 or 0.00427613 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,858.35 or 0.29172795 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.17 or 0.00451606 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io.
Function X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.