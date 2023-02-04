G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7,124.65 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00090530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00063368 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00025139 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000248 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

