Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0564 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Gala has a market cap of $393.38 million and $261.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gala has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

