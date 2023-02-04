Gala Trading Down 8.2% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Gala has a market capitalization of $385.27 million and $285.90 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

