Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $604.95 million and $1.18 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.84 or 0.00430301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.89 or 0.29349872 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.12 or 0.00452843 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 611,139,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,049,883 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services.The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.