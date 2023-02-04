General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.99

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.99 and last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 4043828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,732.00, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,818,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 18.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

