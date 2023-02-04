George W. Hodges Sells 6,799 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $284.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,605,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,013,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after purchasing an additional 634,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Further Reading

