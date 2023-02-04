George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.363 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

TSE WN opened at C$165.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$158.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. George Weston has a 12 month low of C$132.51 and a 12 month high of C$181.45.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.52 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 10.9399997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,240. In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 1,200 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,240. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $62,066 and sold 35,732 shares valued at $5,893,821.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$189.00.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

