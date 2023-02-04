George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

George Weston Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:WN traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$165.41. 270,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,588. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.91. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$132.51 and a 52 week high of C$181.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$158.77.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that George Weston will post 10.9399997 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at George Weston

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total value of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$12,960,991.69. In related news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 35,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.91, for a total transaction of C$5,851,435.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,960,991.69. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.10, for a total transaction of C$25,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,180. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,900 shares of company stock worth $62,066 and have sold 35,732 shares worth $5,893,821.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins cut shares of George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$203.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$193.00 to C$204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.00.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

