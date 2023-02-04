GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Up 6.1%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €42.10 ($45.76) and last traded at €42.05 ($45.71). 80,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.65 ($43.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on shares of GFT Technologies in a report on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of GFT Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

GFT Technologies Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 25.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.40.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Articles

