Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.16

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$39.16 and traded as high as C$42.07. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at C$40.67, with a volume of 973,021 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gildan Activewear

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total value of C$578,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,840,205.43.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.