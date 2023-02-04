Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,852,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312,279. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.