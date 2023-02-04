Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $7.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.26.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

