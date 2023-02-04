Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Stock Price Up 69.5%

Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 69.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,572 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 280% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Global Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Global Gold

Global Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, development and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, and production of gold at the Tukhmanuk property in the North Central Armenian Belt, and explores and develops the Marjan North and Getik properties, as well as produces gold at the Pureo property in south central Chile, near Valdivia.

