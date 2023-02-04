Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,322,754 shares trading hands.
Global Petroleum Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63.
About Global Petroleum
Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.
