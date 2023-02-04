Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NYSEARCA:KRMA – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.25. Approximately 8,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 47,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

