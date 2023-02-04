Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EFAS)

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:EFAS opened at $14.23 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.