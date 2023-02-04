GMX (GMX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $82.73 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. GMX has a market capitalization of $620.73 million and approximately $82.73 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be bought for $73.51 or 0.00313733 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GMX has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00430815 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,881.37 or 0.29384932 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00449611 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,871,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,444,511 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

