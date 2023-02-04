GMX (GMX) Trading Up 32.3% This Week

GMX (GMX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. GMX has a total market capitalization of $614.56 million and $83.07 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for $72.77 or 0.00310732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GMX has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GMX

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,871,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,444,663 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

