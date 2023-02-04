Gode Chain Trading Up 2% Over Last Week (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $466,685.69 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00426500 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.71 or 0.29094814 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00453709 BTC.

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain’s genesis date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

