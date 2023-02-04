Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,435.60

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,435.60 ($42.43) and traded as high as GBX 3,660 ($45.20). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,625 ($44.77), with a volume of 2,887 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Goodwin Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,442.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,077.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £274.92 million and a PE ratio of 2,115.38.

Goodwin Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Goodwin

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanley Goodwin acquired 2,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,220 ($39.77) per share, for a total transaction of £95,086.60 ($117,434.36).

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

